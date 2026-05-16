Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,374 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.38% of Church & Dwight worth $76,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 215.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,736,000 after purchasing an additional 175,960 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 563,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,909,000 after purchasing an additional 176,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6%

CHD opened at $94.07 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.53.

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About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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