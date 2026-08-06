Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 241.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,571 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,784 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the company's stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $997,102.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,208.04. This represents a 88.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,446.28. The trade was a 68.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. TD Cowen set a $97.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $104.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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