Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Stock Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 113.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,872 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 192,380 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Church & Dwight worth $33,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,005,523.66. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at $126,208.04. This trade represents a 88.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.20. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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