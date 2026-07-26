Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593,821 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,902 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 3.72% of Churchill Downs worth $233,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,252 shares of the company's stock worth $53,675,000 after acquiring an additional 121,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,800 shares of the company's stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company's stock.

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Churchill Downs Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $118.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.21%.The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Churchill Downs's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Churchill Downs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHDN

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

Further Reading

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