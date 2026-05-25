Churchill Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,106 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. Analog Devices makes up about 0.9% of Churchill Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,802,256,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,749,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,446,262,000 after purchasing an additional 541,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $397.07 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $361.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.00 and a 52 week high of $435.72. The company has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products.

Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Analog Devices Expands AI Power Strategy with $1.5B Empower Acquisition

ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Analog Devices CEO drops bombshell message on exploding AI infrastructure demand

Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Neutral Sentiment: Analog Devices said CFO Richard Puccio will speak at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 2, which could offer more color on business trends but is not a major fundamental event. Analog Devices to Participate in the Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $429.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here