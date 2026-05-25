Churchill Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,586 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 590,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $120.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $474.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,103 shares of company stock worth $3,160,587. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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