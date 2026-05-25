Churchill Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,704 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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