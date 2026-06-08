Churchill Financial Advisors LLC Takes $11.47 Million Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,723 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $11,473,000. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Churchill Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RHL Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. SLT Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the software giant's stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 473,004 shares of the software giant's stock worth $228,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Elite Life Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the software giant's stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the software giant's stock worth $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. President Capital boosted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $515.00 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $561.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.67 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $407.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $356.28 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is 21.67%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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