Churchill Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.71 Million Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,222 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Craig Hallum raised Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe's delivered better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $3.03 beating estimates and revenue rising 10.3% year over year to $23.08 billion, suggesting the business is still executing well. LOW Q1 Deep Dive: Pro Segment, Online Growth, and AI Initiatives Drive Stable Performance

Lowe's delivered better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $3.03 beating estimates and revenue rising 10.3% year over year to $23.08 billion, suggesting the business is still executing well. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted strength in its Pro segment, online growth, and new AI-driven tools for contractors, which could support sales and efficiency over time. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company highlighted strength in its Pro segment, online growth, and new AI-driven tools for contractors, which could support sales and efficiency over time. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside, with several firms maintaining buy/overweight-style ratings despite trimming targets after the earnings release, indicating Street sentiment is cautious but not outright bearish.

Some analysts still see upside, with several firms maintaining buy/overweight-style ratings despite trimming targets after the earnings release, indicating Street sentiment is cautious but not outright bearish. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe's kept its full-year outlook intact, which reassured investors that management is not seeing a major near-term breakdown in demand.

Lowe's kept its full-year outlook intact, which reassured investors that management is not seeing a major near-term breakdown in demand. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is also drawing attention to valuation discussions, with one article estimating fair value around $263 after the results, implying the shares may be approaching a more balanced risk/reward setup. US$263: That's What Analysts Think Lowe's Companies, Inc. Is Worth After Its Latest Results

The stock is also drawing attention to valuation discussions, with one article estimating fair value around $263 after the results, implying the shares may be approaching a more balanced risk/reward setup. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the report, signaling concern that profit growth could remain constrained even though earnings beat estimates.

Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the report, signaling concern that profit growth could remain constrained even though earnings beat estimates. Negative Sentiment: Banks including BofA and RBC pointed to weak DIY discretionary demand, category pressure, rising rates, and cost inflation as risks to Lowe's 2026 earnings outlook.

Banks including BofA and RBC pointed to weak DIY discretionary demand, category pressure, rising rates, and cost inflation as risks to Lowe's 2026 earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Several articles noted the shares sold off after earnings and may take time to recover, reflecting investor skepticism about how quickly housing-market headwinds will ease. Lowe's Finds Support at $215 After Q1 Earnings Sell-Off

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $215.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $234.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.11. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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