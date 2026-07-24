CI Investments Inc. Acquires 9,736 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,462 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CVS Health by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,564,392 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,473,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in CVS Health by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,453,980 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $572,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $9,579,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,760,511 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,012,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.38.

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Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE CVS opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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