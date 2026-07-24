CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 91,942 Itron, Inc. $ITRI

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $8,241,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Itron at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,990,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,843,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $47,068,000 after buying an additional 369,617 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in Itron by 1,552.7% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 300,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $39,593,000 after buying an additional 282,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Itron by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $137,659,000 after buying an additional 265,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company's stock.

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Itron Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Itron stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.91.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The firm had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Itron's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Itron

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $37,291.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,618.86. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $26,914.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,167. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $324,420. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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