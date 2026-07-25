CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,622 shares of the company's stock after selling 439,204 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 64.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SN

SharkNinja Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.12 and a twelve month high of $156.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.68.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SharkNinja

In other SharkNinja news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SharkNinja, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SharkNinja wasn't on the list.

While SharkNinja currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here