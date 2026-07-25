CI Investments Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) by 109.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5,019.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,388 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 87,642 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,844.3% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,733 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 45,278 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $801,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 294,598 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $3,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 938,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $161,998,627.64. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $254,080.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,962,117.33. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $6,812,283 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.6%

WSM opened at $226.41 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $244.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.63. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 53.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Williams-Sonoma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams-Sonoma wasn't on the list.

While Williams-Sonoma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here