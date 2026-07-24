CI Investments Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Badger Meter worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company's stock.

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Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $134.18 and its 200 day moving average is $144.10. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $112.09 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Badger Meter

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase kept an overweight rating on Badger Meter and only trimmed its price target slightly to $170 from $172, implying meaningful upside from current levels. JPMorgan price target update

JPMorgan Chase kept an rating on Badger Meter and only trimmed its price target slightly to from $172, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also reiterated an outperform rating, though it lowered its target to $162 from $169, suggesting analysts still expect recovery potential. RBC price target update

Royal Bank of Canada also reiterated an rating, though it lowered its target to from $169, suggesting analysts still expect recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Badger Meter’s Q2 results came in slightly ahead of EPS estimates, with $1.02 per share versus the $1.01 consensus. Q2 2026 results

Badger Meter’s Q2 results came in slightly ahead of EPS estimates, with versus the $1.01 consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially in line with expectations at $220.3 million , but sales were down 6.6% year over year, and management’s outlook sounded cautious for the back half of the year. Earnings call highlights

Revenue was essentially in line with expectations at , but sales were down year over year, and management’s outlook sounded cautious for the back half of the year. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders about a securities class action and an August 3 lead-plaintiff deadline , keeping legal overhang front and center for investors. Class action reminder

Multiple law firms issued reminders about a securities class action and an , keeping legal overhang front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges Badger Meter and executives concealed weakening demand and order trends, reinforcing concerns that the recent earnings decline may not be temporary. Allegations in lawsuit

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Badger Meter from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $160.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.57.

View Our Latest Report on BMI

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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