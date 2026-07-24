CI Investments Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 120.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,223 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,289 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,143,939 shares of the company's stock worth $451,218,000 after acquiring an additional 77,051 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,652 shares of the company's stock worth $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 273,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5%

PEP stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business's 50 day moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day moving average is $151.03. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The business had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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