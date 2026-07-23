CI Investments Inc. Invests $26.31 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,648 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $26,307,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the technology company's stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

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BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $174.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $241.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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