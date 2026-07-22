CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,543 shares of the CRM provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $63,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 410.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 148 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.32 and a 52-week high of $274.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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