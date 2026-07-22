CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,031 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vertiv worth $51,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,641,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE VRT opened at $304.73 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.64 and a 200-day moving average of $272.03. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRT

More Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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