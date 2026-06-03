CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,559,336 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 589,915 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.86% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $297,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,243,218 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,289,627 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $930,446,000 after buying an additional 926,167 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 62.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,989,756 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $65,550,000 after buying an additional 761,992 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,343,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 795,453 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,162,000 after buying an additional 575,423 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Tyler Krant acquired 1,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,415. The trade was a 115.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BIP stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.46%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's payout ratio is presently 275.76%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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