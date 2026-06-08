CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,533 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in F5 were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 288.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore raised F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $379.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F5

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $162,400. This represents a 86.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total transaction of $1,276,346.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $393.35 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $411.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Further Reading

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