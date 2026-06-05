Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,743 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,431 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 82.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.6%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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