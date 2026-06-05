Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,664 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 20,879 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.14% of lululemon athletica worth $34,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,452,394,000 after purchasing an additional 521,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,911 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $631,526,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $362,598,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 32.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,664 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $233,394,000 after acquiring an additional 319,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $196.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $197.09.

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lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $116.63 and a 1 year high of $338.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.lululemon athletica's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More lululemon athletica News

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue of about $2.47 billion and EPS of $1.69 both edged past analyst estimates, showing the business still generated a modest earnings beat despite a tougher backdrop.

Q1 revenue of about $2.47 billion and EPS of $1.69 both edged past analyst estimates, showing the business still generated a modest earnings beat despite a tougher backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Management said it saw some improvement in North America, including better full-price selling and tighter inventory discipline, which could support margins if sustained.

Management said it saw some improvement in North America, including better full-price selling and tighter inventory discipline, which could support margins if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts revised price targets lower, but some still see upside from current levels, reflecting a more cautious yet not fully bearish stance on the stock.

Several analysts revised price targets lower, but some still see upside from current levels, reflecting a more cautious yet not fully bearish stance on the stock. Negative Sentiment: lululemon cut full-year guidance for both revenue and profit, with FY2026 EPS now guided well below consensus and sales expected to be flat to down instead of growing.

lululemon cut full-year guidance for both revenue and profit, with FY2026 EPS now guided well below consensus and sales expected to be flat to down instead of growing. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter guidance also came in below expectations, signaling near-term weakness and suggesting the demand slowdown may continue.

Second-quarter guidance also came in below expectations, signaling near-term weakness and suggesting the demand slowdown may continue. Negative Sentiment: Reports point to persistent sales weakness in the U.S. and waning brand appeal, which are fueling concern that lululemon may need a longer turnaround than investors had hoped.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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