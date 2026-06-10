Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded Bath & Body Works from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE BBWI opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Bath & Body Works's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report).

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