Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,299 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 653.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Further Reading

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