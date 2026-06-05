Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 23,741 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,861 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $47,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,856,987,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $760,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,734 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $868,667,000 after purchasing an additional 791,516 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,451,362,000 after purchasing an additional 739,444 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $599,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,539 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Intuitive Surgical’s AI-driven digital roadmap and the long-term growth potential of its da Vinci ecosystem, which could support future revenue from surgical data, software, and robotics adoption.

Recent commentary highlighted Intuitive Surgical’s AI-driven digital roadmap and the long-term growth potential of its da Vinci ecosystem, which could support future revenue from surgical data, software, and robotics adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical promoted Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, signaling a sharper focus on global growth and commercial execution, but this is more of a strategic leadership update than an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical promoted Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, signaling a sharper focus on global growth and commercial execution, but this is more of a strategic leadership update than an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain divided overall: some firms maintain bullish ratings and high price targets, while others have trimmed targets or kept a cautious stance, reflecting uncertainty about how much growth is already priced into the stock.

Analysts remain divided overall: some firms maintain bullish ratings and high price targets, while others have trimmed targets or kept a cautious stance, reflecting uncertainty about how much growth is already priced into the stock. Negative Sentiment: Medtronic is seeking clearance for more indications for its Hugo surgical robot, which could intensify competition in major robotic surgery markets and challenge Intuitive Surgical’s leadership position. Article Title

Medtronic is seeking clearance for more indications for its Hugo surgical robot, which could intensify competition in major robotic surgery markets and challenge Intuitive Surgical’s leadership position. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains elevated after multiple pieces noted that ISRG has fallen sharply in 2026, with commentary questioning whether the recent weakness reflects a broader rerating after a strong prior run.

Investor concern remains elevated after multiple pieces noted that ISRG has fallen sharply in 2026, with commentary questioning whether the recent weakness reflects a broader rerating after a strong prior run. Negative Sentiment: SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which may still weigh on sentiment because insider selling can be read as a lack of near-term confidence. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $573.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.8%

ISRG opened at $418.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.68 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $448.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $3,224,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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