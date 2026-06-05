Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 26,497 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $28,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.0% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $188.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $146.23 and a one year high of $208.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $207.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here