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Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
DENTSPLY SIRONA logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 120.7% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 1,184,303 shares valued at about $13.5 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also increased positions, and hedge funds now own 95.7% of the company’s shares. Two directors, James D. Forbes and Gregory T. Lucier, recently bought additional stock as well.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall: the stock has a Hold consensus rating with an average target price of $13.55, while DENTSPLY SIRONA recently reported earnings of $0.27 per share, missing estimates by a penny despite revenue topping forecasts.
  • Five stocks we like better than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 120.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 647,763 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 172,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 88,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 440.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 358,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,391,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James D. Forbes purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $809,250. The trade was a 30.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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