Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 120.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 647,763 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 172,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 88,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 440.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 358,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,391,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James D. Forbes purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $809,250. The trade was a 30.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

Further Reading

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