Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,115.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,026.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,018.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,230.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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