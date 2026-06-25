Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $646,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,979 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 154,227 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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