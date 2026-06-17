Cigna Group $CI Holdings Raised by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,131 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,203,754,000 after buying an additional 414,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cigna Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,250 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,396,132,000 after buying an additional 224,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cigna Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,249,113,000 after buying an additional 903,334 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cigna Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,065,681,000 after buying an additional 1,833,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,828,168 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,256,469,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:CI opened at $292.01 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $338.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average of $278.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

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