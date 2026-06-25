Cigna Group $CI Shares Acquired by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,867 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,203,754,000 after buying an additional 414,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,250 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,396,132,000 after acquiring an additional 224,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,249,113,000 after acquiring an additional 903,334 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,065,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,828,168 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,256,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cigna Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $279.87 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $338.89. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.59.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Barclays lowered Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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