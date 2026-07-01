Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,075 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 38,442 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.06% of Cigna Group worth $39,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.30.

View Our Latest Report on CI

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $276.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.06. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $338.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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