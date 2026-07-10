Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,530 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 24,769 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Cigna Group worth $202,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $291.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $315.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $285.64 and its 200-day moving average is $279.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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