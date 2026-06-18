Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 19,701 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,084 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Five Below worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Grove Partners LP lifted its stake in Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 161,712 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,310 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 46,946 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $220,161,000 after acquiring an additional 745,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

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Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $191.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $121.11 and a one year high of $251.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $218.25 and its 200-day moving average is $207.74.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $261.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Key Five Below News

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Five Below announced two leadership additions: Rodney Lastinger will become Chief Retail Officer and Christos Yatrakis has joined as Chief Legal Officer. The hires should strengthen store operations, governance, and execution across the company’s nearly 2,000 locations. Five Below Announces Leadership Appointments

Five Below announced two leadership additions: Rodney Lastinger will become Chief Retail Officer and Christos Yatrakis has joined as Chief Legal Officer. The hires should strengthen store operations, governance, and execution across the company’s nearly 2,000 locations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Five Below across multiple future periods, signaling confidence that the company’s growth and profitability can improve over time. Five Below analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Five Below across multiple future periods, signaling confidence that the company’s growth and profitability can improve over time. Positive Sentiment: Five Below was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing the bullish view from analysts on the retailer’s growth profile. Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Five Below was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing the bullish view from analysts on the retailer’s growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Separate consumer-interest stories highlighted Five Below products and brand appeal, including viral shopping posts about low-priced items. These may support awareness, but they are less likely to move the stock materially on their own.

Separate consumer-interest stories highlighted Five Below products and brand appeal, including viral shopping posts about low-priced items. These may support awareness, but they are less likely to move the stock materially on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders also backed board and governance reforms at the annual meeting, which may help longer-term oversight but is not an immediate operating catalyst.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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