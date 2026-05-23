Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 271.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,969 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Cintas were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cintas by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 118,301 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Cintas by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,818 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,513,945 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $284,728,000 after purchasing an additional 257,762 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cintas Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $172.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $174.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $161.16 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,015,273.76. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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