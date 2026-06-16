Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,571 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Cintas were worth $25,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,312,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cintas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,665 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,948,620 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,994,594,000 after acquiring an additional 564,487 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $15,736,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,816 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $162,733,000 after acquiring an additional 126,845 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $215.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $161.16 and a twelve month high of $226.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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