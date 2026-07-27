Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,226 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Cintas were worth $24,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,672,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 5,641.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,016,671 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $208,682,000 after purchasing an additional 998,963 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123,237 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $230,556,000 after purchasing an additional 823,885 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 747,109 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $153,352,000 after buying an additional 733,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,286.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,536,000 after buying an additional 705,751 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $205.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.33. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $161.16 and a fifty-two week high of $226.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus raised Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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