Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532,249 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,166,377 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Cintas worth $689,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 14.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Cintas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,937 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 price target on Cintas and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $229.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $161.16 and a 12 month high of $233.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.450-5.540 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Cintas's payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides workplace products and services to businesses, primarily in the United States and Canada. Its offerings include uniform rental and sales, garment cleaning, and related workplace apparel services. The company also supplies facility services such as restroom cleaning and supplies, floor-care products, and entrance mats. Its other business lines include first-aid and safety products and training, as well as fire protection services, including inspection and maintenance of fire-safety equipment.

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