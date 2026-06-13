Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,435 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,914 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.01.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $366.81 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $286.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $373.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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