Circle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,999 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,290. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,368.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 887,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,112. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,790 shares of company stock worth $1,832,466. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rivian Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rivian Automotive wasn't on the list.

While Rivian Automotive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here