Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Holdings Boosted by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,967 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of First Financial Bankshares Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $81,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 743,865 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $57,300,000 after acquiring an additional 76,773 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,480,852 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $191,100,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. GreatBanc Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 34,141 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco expanded its AI agentic security portfolio, adding Zero Trust Access for agents and new partnerships aimed at meeting growing enterprise demand for AI protection. Cisco Expands AI Agentic Security Portfolio: What's Ahead in 2026?

Cisco expanded its AI agentic security portfolio, adding Zero Trust Access for agents and new partnerships aimed at meeting growing enterprise demand for AI protection. Positive Sentiment: The company also unveiled broader AI security and quantum-safe initiatives, including Cloud Control and Live Protect, which suggest Cisco is positioning itself as a key supplier for secure AI and networking deployments. Cisco AI Security Push And Quantum Plans Test Investor Expectations

The company also unveiled broader AI security and quantum-safe initiatives, including Cloud Control and Live Protect, which suggest Cisco is positioning itself as a key supplier for secure AI and networking deployments. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media commentary continue to cite Cisco as one of the names benefiting from the broader AI buildout theme, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. The AI buildout is still intact — what to buy this week

Analysts and media commentary continue to cite Cisco as one of the names benefiting from the broader AI buildout theme, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Negative Sentiment: EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, a routine insider sale that may slightly temper sentiment, though it does not necessarily signal a change in outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.6%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $480.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,459. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here