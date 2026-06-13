Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Holdings Lowered by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,732,436 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 205,336 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 3.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $287,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 51,636 shares of company stock worth $5,698,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $121.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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