Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO is Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's Largest Position

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,640 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 95,745 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.8% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $54,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $112.69 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $444.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,312.97. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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