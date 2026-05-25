Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Position Increased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,227 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 106,153 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $62,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 110.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,259,369,000 after buying an additional 9,648,265 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,309,066,000 after buying an additional 5,498,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,668,182,000 after buying an additional 5,081,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after buying an additional 4,049,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,084,965 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $314,925,000 after buying an additional 3,666,258 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $42,724.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,103 shares of company stock worth $3,160,587. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.14.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $120.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company's fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $120.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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