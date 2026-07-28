Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823,100 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 430,639 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.4% of Quantinno Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $219,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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