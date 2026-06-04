Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 476.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,898 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. State of Wyoming's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.50.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $498.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $129.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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