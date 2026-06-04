Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269,381 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 158,505 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $251,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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