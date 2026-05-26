Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 867.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187,873 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,858,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $245,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.14.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $120.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $120.79. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $42,724.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,785.78. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 29,924 shares of company stock worth $2,991,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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