Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 1,559.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,195 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 688,060 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 590,650 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 43,655 shares of company stock worth $5,063,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business's fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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