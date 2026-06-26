Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 232.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,493 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its price target on Cisco to $130 from $125 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Benzinga

KeyCorp raised its price target on Cisco to $130 from $125 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlighted Cisco’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including Acacia/800G optics orders and broader demand tied to AI data center spending, which supports the long-term growth story. Article

New coverage highlighted Cisco’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including Acacia/800G optics orders and broader demand tied to AI data center spending, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Rafay Systems said it expanded its Elevate AI infrastructure ecosystem with growing relationships including Cisco, reinforcing Cisco’s visibility in the AI and cloud-native infrastructure market. Article

Rafay Systems said it expanded its Elevate AI infrastructure ecosystem with growing relationships including Cisco, reinforcing Cisco’s visibility in the AI and cloud-native infrastructure market. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted Cisco has outperformed some competitors despite a weaker trading session, suggesting relative resilience rather than a major new catalyst. Article

Recent commentary noted Cisco has outperformed some competitors despite a weaker trading session, suggesting relative resilience rather than a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several market-wrap and valuation pieces described Cisco as a hold or a value stock after its strong run, which may be tempering near-term enthusiasm even as fundamentals remain solid. Article

Several market-wrap and valuation pieces described Cisco as a hold or a value stock after its strong run, which may be tempering near-term enthusiasm even as fundamentals remain solid. Negative Sentiment: Shares were recently weaker than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting some profit-taking after the stock’s sharp rally. Article

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock's 50-day moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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